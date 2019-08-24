Urban Decay

This is our wildest way yet to look better Naked…Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette has a sexy vibe that’s more tart than sweet. With 12 never-before-picked neutrals, this vamped-up cherry-hued palette is sure to bring out your sultriest, most tempting eye looks ever. These 12 all-new shades include of-the-moment soft mattes and sizzling metallics, ranging from creamy ivory and shimmering rose gold to the most intense black cherry. We’re addicted to Bing—a deep mauve matte that is right on trend. And we can’t get enough of Drunk Dial, a shimmery metallic burgundy that takes smoky looks to a smoldering climax. Because serious staying power and shadow that doesn’t flake or fade out on you are non-negotiables, each shade is made from our mind-blowing formula that gives its velvety texture, rich color and blendability. Adorned with a row of metallic cherries, the crimson compact includes a full-size mirror and double-sided brush—ready for precision application on one end and seamless blending on the other. Whether you’re at the office, in between flights or getting ready at the apartment, Naked Cherry spices up everything from chill neutrals and sexy shimmers to super smoky eyes. Shades included: Hot Spot (ivory matte) Caution (soft neutral beige matte) Bang Bang (shimmering pink with gold shift and iridescent micro-sparkle) Feelz (soft dusty rose matte) Juicy (soft warm peach) Turn On (pale metallic rose shimmer) Ambitious (metallic rose copper) Bing (deep mauve matte) Devilish (reddish plum matte) Young Love (metallic cranberry) Drunk Dial (deep metallic burgundy) Privacy (deep brownish-plum matte) Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free. Urban Decay is beauty with an edge™. Fill Weight: 12 x 1.1 g POIDS NET/NET WT. 12 x 0.038 oz