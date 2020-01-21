Lush

Naked Attraction

No buts about it: this is one of our most soothing, smoothing massage bars to date. Plenty of fair trade organic cocoa and fair trade shea butters let this booty-ful bar melt on contact with skin, providing you with a hydrating oil-like slip that makes rubbing out tough knots and tension easy as pie. Plus we've added a heavenly, romantic fragrance of jasmine, ylang ylang and osmanthus to set the mood perfectly. And no, you don't need to be naked to give the massage...but it certainly wouldn't hurt.