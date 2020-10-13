United States
Christopher Knight Home
Naja End Table – Wood – Christopher Knight Home
$63.99$51.19
At Target
This guitar pick shaped Christopher Knight Home Naja End Table is a great addition for any mid century modern fan, or anyone at all. The sturdy rubberwood frame of this table ensures that it will not collapse under a heavy book, as well as add an overall aesthetically appealing look to the piece. The smooth finish of the table top makes this table a perfect addition for any home. Place it next to your favorite chair for a spot to set your coffee and book. Add a modern piece to your decor with this Christopher Knight Home Naja End Table.