Cynthia Rowley
Nairobi Botanical Kaftan
$460.00
At Cynthia Rowley
Lightweight printed cotton maxi dress. Flutter sleeves Botanical floral print with orange stripe Pin-tuck detailing across chest Front opening with button closure Fabric is slightly sheer Best-selling silhouette with relaxed, oversized fit Maxi length hem Fabric content: 100% cotton Care instructions: dry clean recommended, but machine wash cold Fit: model is 5'7" and wears a size S. Item runs large, we suggest ordering one size down. Size small measurements: Length from shoulder: 52" Length down center-back: 51"