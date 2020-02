Nair

Wax Ready-strips For Face

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Nair Wax Ready-Strips for Face & Bikini is the only truly ready-to-use wax strips with no warming or rubbing required. Get salon quality waxing that works even on short hair; It will leave you with smooth and radiant skin that lasts days longer than shaving! Made with 100% natural rice bran oil. Use it for face, eyebrows and bikini line.