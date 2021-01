Naipo

Adjustable intensity button providing 3 different speeds, from low,medium and high depending on your preference. * Features 8 deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes to sooth tired, relieve muscle tightness. * Built in advanced heat function transfers warmth to muscles. Automatic shut down in 20 minutes. * 3D-Rotation kneading massage rollers in ergonomic U-design, perfect for office, vehicle and home, UL approved power adapter and a car adapter are included. * Can be used for body massage, neck, shoulder, back, leg, waist massage.