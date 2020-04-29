Naipo

Naipo Foot Massager With Kneading And Heat

$54.99

Deep Kneading Massaging Nodes - The Shiatsu foot massager features 18 deep massaging nodes, designed specially to stimulate sole acupuncture points for relief of muscle tightness and tension. Optional Heat - The Shiatsu electric foot massage machine features optional heat function, which further reduces fatigue and penetrates deep through tired muscles for ultimate comfort. Toe-touch Control - Operate without the need to bend down for one-button control of this rolling foot massager: adjust the mode, choose with or without heat, or turn on/off Naipo shiatsu kneading massager as per your needs simply using the toe. Humanized Design - The massager has a large massage surface to fit for feet of all sizes; anyone can find comfort and pleasure using this shiatsu foot massager. Rest Your Feet Anytime and Anywhere - The deep-kneading shiatsu foot massager is compact to be placed under the bed, sofa, or into any closets after using; Use it while watching TV, reading, or working.