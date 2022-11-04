Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Nails of LA
Nails Of La X Sara Tan Press-on Nail Extension Kit
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Nails of LA
Nails Of La X Sara Tan Press-on Nail Extension Kit
BUY
$16.00
Nordstrom
The Nailest
The Nailest Instant Press-on Nails- Half Moon
BUY
$14.44
$16.99
The Nailest
Chillhouse
Chillhouse '90s Supermodel
BUY
$16.00
Chillhouse
ManiMe
Manime Good Intentions
BUY
$25.00
ManiMe
More from Nails of LA
Nails of LA
The Minimalist Press-on Extensions
BUY
$16.00
Nails of LA
Nails of LA
The Sara Tan
BUY
$16.00
Nails of LA
Nails of LA
The Realist
BUY
$16.00
Nails of LA
Nails of LA
The Sara Tan Press-ons
BUY
$16.00
Nails of LA
More from Nails
Nails of LA
Nails Of La X Sara Tan Press-on Nail Extension Kit
BUY
$16.00
Nordstrom
The Nailest
The Nailest Instant Press-on Nails- Half Moon
BUY
$14.44
$16.99
The Nailest
Chillhouse
Chillhouse '90s Supermodel
BUY
$16.00
Chillhouse
ManiMe
Manime Good Intentions
BUY
$25.00
ManiMe
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted