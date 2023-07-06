Nails Inc.

Nails.inc Plant Power Nail Polish – 0.47 Fl Oz

$12.19

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Nails.INC has taken mani matters into their hands to welcome their cleanest recruits yet: PLANT POWER. A revolutionary 73% Plant Based nail polish collection, every shade is 21 free, vegan, cruelty free and Halal friendly. This nail illuminator features iridescent pearls that help to brighten the pink nail bed and give the appearance of whiter tips and healthier nails. Shade: GLOWING SOMEWHERE is a nail illuminator - a sheer pearlescent shade Each shade can be applied easily to create an immaculate finish, using the patented, wide hugging brush exclusive to Nails.INC, ergonomically designed to work with the shape of the nail and minimize the number of strokes required.