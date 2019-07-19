Nails Inc.

Nails Inc. Coconut Bright Portobello Terrace Nail Varnish 14ml

£15.00

Achieve salon-style results with the nails inc. 'Portobello Terrace' Nail Varnish from the Coconut Bright Collection. Formulated with plasticizer technology and hydrating coconut water, the nail polish delivers chip-resistant, long-wearing colour and a plumped, gel effect without the use of a UV lamp or causing damage to natural nails. Expect a high-gloss, breezy bright blue shade with a flawless finish.