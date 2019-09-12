Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Nails Inc.
Nails Inc Bruton Mews
£15.00
£9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nails Inc.
NailKale is the first superfood nail range made with kale extract for stronger, smoother healthier nails.
Need a few alternatives?
Chanel
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour In Pure Black
$28.00
from
Chanel
BUY
Jin Soon
Jin Soon Absolute Black
$18.00
from
Jin Soon
BUY
Essie
Essie Nail Polish In On The Bright Cider
$9.00
from
Essie
BUY
OPI
Opi Nail Polish In Dreams Need Clara-fication
$10.50
from
OPI
BUY
More from Nails Inc.
Nails Inc.
Nailkale Superfood Base Coat
$15.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Nails Inc.
Coconut Bright Portobello Terrace Nail Varnish
£15.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Nails Inc.
Baker Street
£15.00
from
Nails Inc.
BUY
Nails Inc.
Portobello Terrace
$15.00
from
Nails Inc.
BUY
More from Nails
Chanel
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour In Pure Black
$28.00
from
Chanel
BUY
CND
Cnd Vinylux Long Wear Nail Polish In Black Pool
$10.50
from
Target
BUY
Jin Soon
Jin Soon Absolute Black
$18.00
from
Jin Soon
BUY
Essie
Essie Nail Polish In On The Bright Cider
$9.00
from
Essie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted