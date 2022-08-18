Nails Inc.

Nailkale Superfood Base Coat

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

NailKale Superfood Base Coat is the first-of-its-kind nourishing nail treatment, infused with real Kale Extract for stronger, smoother, healthier looking nails. Rich in Vitamins A, C, E, F & H, NailKale helps to promote nail growth as it acts as an anti-breakage and anti-splitting shield. Made to brighten and smooth nails with extracts of Aloe Vera, Lemon, Ginseng, Pomegranate and Grape, let your nails drink up the goodness under your polish or style it out alone for glossy naked nails. The Details Protects against breakage and splitting Vegan & cruelty-free Free of Acetone, Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Phthalates, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Cyclic Silicones, Parabens, Camphor, Bisphenol A, Xylene, Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Triphenyl phosphate (TPP), MEK and Gluten 14 ml This item is not available for international export Revolve Style No. NAIR-WU22 Manufacturer Style No. 6278 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply two coats to clean, dry nails three times a week as an intense treatment or apply one coat under polish as a base coat