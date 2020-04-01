Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Flowery
Nailit Pro Manicure Kit
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Flowery's Nailit Pro Manicure Kit includes a stainless steel nipper, clipper and pusher/cleaner.
More from Nails
Sally Hansen
Beauty Tools Fabulous Fingernails Perfect Manicure Kit
$4.99
from
Target
BUY
Essie
Nail Polish In Bikini So Teeny
£7.99
from
Liberty London
BUY
Zoya
Nail Polish In Ivanka
£18.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Chanel
Camelia Nail Colour
£18.00
from
Boots
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted