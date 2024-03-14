OPI

Nail Polish Top Coat, Matte Finish

$11.49

Style No. 1541083XS Fuse Vest is a transitional waterproof vest for the seasons when temperatures begin to fall. The design features lightweight compact insulation, making it easy to wear under a coat or over additional layers. The minimal look continues with concealed zip welt pockets and a coated main zip. Internal details include a concealed chest pocket. While its padded stand-up collar receives a chin guard for extra comfort. Fuse Vest is cut from Rains’ crisp and lightweight nylon, with a luxe reverse side coating and soft matte finish. Model is 177cm / 5′ 9″ tall and wearing a size M