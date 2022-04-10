Essie

Nail Polish Shearling Darling

General Information Silky smooth and buttery soft on the surface, this plush ebony red nail lacquer has a deep, dark heart that fires the imagination. essie Shearling Darling is a dark burgundy nail polish with purple undertones. It's perfect for anyone wanting a classic manicure that never ages. Silky smooth and buttery soft on the surface, this plush mahogany red nail lacquer has a deep, dark heart that fires the imagination. essie brings you all your favourite shades, from versatile neutrals to show-stopping icons. With a formula and a brush that takes advantage of the very best salon-professional technology. Size: 13.5ml KEY FEATURES • Intense rich colour with high coverage • High shine with a glossy finish • Provides flawless coverage along with outstanding durability • Brush fits every nail size for streak-free application • Extensive colour palette with hundreds of shades Warnings • For external use only • Flammable. Keep away from fire, flame and heat. Ingredients G2025 1 Essie Shades (Excluding Sheer & Luxe Effect Shades) Ingredients: Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Nitrocellulose, Propyl Acetate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tributyl Citrate, Tosylamide/Epoxy Resin, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Acrylates Copolymer, Benzophenone-1, Hydrogenated Acetophenone/Oxymethylene Copolymer, Dimethicone, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate , Citric Acid, Isophorone Diamine/Isophthalic Acid/Tromethamine Copolymer, Phthalic Anhydride/Glycerin/Glycidyl Decanoate Copolymer, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Silica, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Oxidized Polyethylene, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Ethyl Tosylamide, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Colophonium / Rosin, Alumina, Magnesium Silicate, Tin Oxide, Polyacrylate-4, Polyurethane-11, Ci 77002 / Aluminum Hydroxide, Aluminum Hydroxide, [+/- May Contain: Ci 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499 / Iron Oxides, Ci 19140 / Yellow 5 Lake, Mica, Ci 15850 / Red 6 Lake, Ci 77120 / Barium Sulfate, Ci 15850 / Red 7 Lake, Ci 15880 / Red 34 Lake, Ci 77163 / Bismuth Oxychloride, Ci 77510 / Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide, Ci 77266 [Nano] / Black 2, Ci 77400 / Bronze Powder, Ci 77000 / Aluminum Powder, Ci 77510 / Ferric Ferrocyanide, 42090 / Blue 1 Lake, Ci 77288 / Chromium Oxide Greens, Ci 45410 / Red 28, Ci 60725 / Violet 2, Ci 77400 / Copper Powder, Ci 15850 / Red 7, Ci 75470 / Carmine, Ci 45370 / Orange 5, Ci 45380 / Red 21, Ci 19140 / Yellow 5] F.I.L Code D48596/16 Please be aware that ingredient lists for the products of our brand are updated regularly. Please refer to the ingredient list on your product package for the most up to date list of ingredients to ensure it is suitable to your personal use. Directions Want the perfect essie manicure? Step 1: Begin with essie's Apricot Oil, then thoroughly cleanse the nail with polish remover to remove dirt and oils. Step 2: Choose from our base coats and apply 1 coat. Step 3: Apply 2 coats of your favorite essie colour Step 4: Finish one of our essie top coats. essie pro tip: Always remember to polish along the tip of the nail with each step. By capping the tip of each nail, the polish can hug even closer, prolonging the wear of your colour manicure.