NARS

Nail Polish In Trouville

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

Iconic color. Nailed.Knockout color. Genius formula. Introducing the new Nars Nail Polish, formulated for nothing less than pure color perfection. Wildly chic, this brilliantly curated palette of extended wear enamels features a flexible, high gloss finish for a freshly-painted look that lasts.Available in Trouville, a seashell pink Iconic color. Nailed.Knockout color. Genius formula. Introducing the new Nars Nail Polish, formulated for nothing less than pure color perfection. Wildly chic, this brilliantly curated palette of extended wear enamels features a flexible, high gloss finish for a freshly-painted look that lasts.Available in Trouville, a seashell pink Style #503614169 About NARS Launched in 1994 at Barneys New York as a small collection of 12 richly pigmented lipsticks, NARS has evolved into one of the industrys most versatile and sought-after cosmetics brands. Known for its ever-expanding range of professional tools and adventurous color palettes, Franois Nars signature makeup line is a favorite among beauty industry insiders.