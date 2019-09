Nails Inc.

Nail Polish In The Unfollower

$11.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nails Inc.

You’re 100% human and that’s ok. This personality polish celebrates the daily drams of real life and officially matches your mani to your mantra. ✓ CREAMY FORMULATION ✓ HIGH GLOSS ✓ LONGWEAR Match your mani to your mantra – ‘THE UNFOLLOWER’ She don’t need nobody cos she’s one of a kind. A soft mauve sparkle with a deeper purple base. Formulated with the Nails inc long wear system and featuring the signature wide hugging brush for flawless application.