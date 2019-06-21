Zoya

Nail Polish In Leia

£9.94

Buy Now Review It

At Nail Polish Direct

Shade: A sheer, opalescent white with flecks of fuchsia, green and gold. Just as beautiful on its own or layered over your favorite spring shades! There are protein and botanicals within the polish to keep the nails looking healthy and they are free of Harmful Ingredients, Zoya use the finest Spanish Brushes with Italian made Glass bottles Vibrant colours which also have a long lasting finish. PLEASE TAKE NOTE: Highly pigmented shade so please make sure to apply a base coat to prevent staining to the nails To View Zoya entire Petals Collection please click here To View Zoya entire nail polish range please click here