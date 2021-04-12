Essie

Nail Polish In Fishnet Stockings

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walgreens

For more than 35 years, essie has been the ultimate color authority offering a line of superior nail polishes. The trendsetting shades with an exclusive award winning formula are always classic, chic, sassy and elegant. Essie nail polish provides flawless, streak free coverage along with a chip resistant formula. All essie nail polishes are dbp, toluene and formaldehyde free. Provides flawless coverage with outstanding durability glossy shine to matte finishes available comes in an extensive palette of shades from the cult favorite ballet slippers to new trendsetting colors add essie to compliment your look brush fits every nail size for the perfect streak-free application. Made in US For a perfect mani: use apricot cuticle oil, essie base coat, 2 coats of essie polish and seal with essie top coat. ©essie Show More