DISCO DUST $10.00 Interest-free installments by available for orders over $35 Learn more 64 Reviews BESTSELLER! ? Ready to Pop Bottles and Make it Rainbow?! MEET NEW HOLO: DISCO DUST! A beautiful rose gold~copper linear holo! Rose Gold Rainbow colored solar flares at your fingertips ~ no app required! Disco Dust Made up of a rare hologram pigment that creates intense solar flares in any direct light source! Beauty Award Winner! Best of Nails 2017, NYLON Magazine Beauty Hit List, September 2017! Check it out! On newsstands now! Get covered in Disco Dust and live your life! Fall 2017 .18 fl oz | 5.5 ml 7 Free | FREE of 7 harsh chemicals typically found in nail polish. Floss Gloss is proud to be formulated without Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, Camphor, Triphenyl Phosphate (TPHP) or Xylene Cruelty Free | Designed in Brooklyn & Made in California, USA Shake Well for Best Results!