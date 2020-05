Zoya

Nail Polish In Bee

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Zoya in Bee can best be described as a bright and uplifting pale yellow with a warm undertone in our traditional cream formula. Brand Story Founded in 1986, Zoya focuses on high quality products for professional salons and spas. Zoya Nail Polish was the first to create a Big 3 free formula, placing an emphasis on the health and well-being of their clients.