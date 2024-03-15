Essie

Nail Polish In Ballet Slippers

$10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Lightly padded bomber jacket in woven fabric. Loose fit with a small, ribbed stand-up collar, zip down the front and a gathered seam down the back. Dropped shoulders and long, gathered sleeves with ribbing at the cuffs. Zipped chest pocket, diagonal welt pockets at the front and a concealed, elasticated drawstring with cord stoppers at the hem. Quilted lining. Size The model is 180cm/5'11" and wears a size L Fit Loose fit Composition Shell: Polyester 100% Padding: Polyester 100% Lining: Polyester 100% Additional material information Shell: Recycled polyester 62% Lining: Recycled polyester 100% Art. No. 1140511001 True to size - 7 reviews Small Spot on Large