Essie

Nail Polish In At The Helm

£6.24

Run away to the magical world of couture and experience a once upon a time fairy tale with Essie Enchanted Gel Couture nail polish collection. This Essie collection of 6 gel nail varnishes brings a variety of muted pastels and nudes ranging from blush pink to icy blue and moss green to champagne gold. This seamless 2-step system of colour provides impeccable long-lasting gel-like shine, with no lamp needed. Start the New Year with an enchanted fairy tale fresh mani that lives happily ever after. Spin a tale fit for a queen in 'Once Upon A Time' shade, iced blue nail colour with grey slate tones, and live happily ever after.