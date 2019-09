Nails Inc.

Nail Polish In Alexa Hearts (limited-edition)

$34.99

Alexa Hearts is an amazing new top coat with tiny laser cut bright red hearts. Nails Inc. suggests you apply one coat of base coat (we recommend Nailkale Superfood base coat), then apply two coats of your chosen colour. Once dry, dot the hearts effect polish onto the nails where desired. Finish with one coat of top coat (we recommend Kensington Caviar 45 second top coat). 0.47 oz. Made in UK. 14ML/0.47FLOZ