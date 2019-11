Smith & Cult

Nail Polish – A Little Lovely

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Instructions for use: Roll gently between palms before use to warm product Apply a fine coat from the nail bed to the edge For a chip-free manicure, wear with Smith & Cult's [Base Coat id524400] and [Top Coat id524401] 14ml/ 0.5fl.oz.