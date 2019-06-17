Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
NARS
Nail Polish
£16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At NARS
A WILDLY CHIC, BRILLIANTLY CURATED PALETTE OF NAIL POLISHES THAT FEATURE A FLEXIBLE, HIGH-GLOSS FINISH FOR A FRESHLY PAINTED LOOK THAT LASTS.
Need a few alternatives?
Julep
Julep Stick It To Me Oxygen Bonding Base Coat
$14.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Rescue Beauty
R29 + Rescue Beauty Lounge Nail Polish In Bubblegum Punk
$20.00
from
Rescue Beauty Lounge
BUY
RGB Cosmetics
Nail Color In White
$18.00
from
DermStore
BUY
RGB Cosmetics
White Polish
$18.00
from
RGB Cosmetics
BUY
More from NARS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Nars Liquid Blush
£25.00
from
Feel Unique
BUY
NARS
Velvet Matte Lip Pencil - Red Square
£22.00
from
NARS
BUY
NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer
£24.00
from
NARS
BUY
More from Nails
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted