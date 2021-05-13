Zara

Nail Polish

$7.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Superior wear, naturally. This high-performance formula contains a large percentage of natural ingredients and lasts as long as traditional nail varnish. Formula made with a high proportion of natural ingredients. Its precision brush allows you to apply the product with total ease. Available in 39 versatile and trendy tones with matte, pearly and glitter finishes. HOW TO APPLY 1. Apply a base layer to clean, properly prepared nails. 2. Add two layers of nail varnish. 3. Finish with a top coat and allow to dry for 10 minutes. This formula is vegan, and has never been tested on animals.