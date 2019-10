Paintbox

Nail Lacquer Like Magic

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Paintbox

Introducing our first-ever glitter shade: a part-champagne, part-rose gold, and all-the-way amazing sparkling polish. With holographic gold flecks and maximum amount of glitter saturation, this stunner will make your nails shine at every angle. Achieve full, pigmented coverage in two coats with our 10-free formula that's cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, and paraben-free. 10 ml / .34 fl. oz.