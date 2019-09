Tom Ford Beauty

Nail Lacquer In Toasted Sugar

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At John Lewis

To Tom Ford every detail counts. This extra-amplified, gloss and shine nail lacquer, in a wardrobe of shades from alluring brights to chic neutrals, lets you express your mood and complete your look. It's groundbreaking, high-performance formula with bendable coasting delivers high coverage and shine while staying colour true throughout wear. 12ml