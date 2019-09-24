Nail Lacquer
Like Wild
This mossy polish color is extremely hard to create, as green polishes can be very tricky–often too tropical, sage, or dark. This earthy pine is unpredictably evergreen–wear it in any season, and let the compliments come your way. Achieve full, pigmented coverage in about two coats with our 10-free formula that's cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, and paraben-free. 10 ml / .34 fl. oz.
Like Wild
