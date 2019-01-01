Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
OPI Infinite Shine
Nail Lacquer
$13.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Iconic Infinite Shine delivers ultra-rich, vivid color in unique OPI shades.
Need a few alternatives?
NARS
Nail Polish In Ecume
C$36.55
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Funny Bunny
C$12.59
C$9.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Essie
Nail Polish In Limo-scene
C$7.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Essie
Gel Couture Avant-garde Collection
C$15.87
from
Target
BUY
More from OPI Infinite Shine
OPI Infinite Shine
Opi Nail Polish In Things I’ve Seen In Aber-green
$13.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
OPI Infinite Shine
Opi Infinite Shine - Get Ryd-of-thym Blues
£9.94
from
Nail Polish Direct
BUY
OPI Infinite Shine
Do You Sea What I Sea?
$13.00
from
OPI
BUY
OPI Infinite Shine
Nail Polish In Cajun Shrimp
$10.50
from
OPI
BUY
More from Nails
Essie
Nail Polish In Bobbing For Baubles
$9.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Orly
Argan Oil Cuticle Drops
$15.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
NARS
Nail Polish In Ecume
C$36.55
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Funny Bunny
C$12.59
C$9.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted