Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Zoya
Nail Lacquer
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Carey by Zoya can be best described as a periwinkle gray. An ideal cool neutral color that covers fully opaque in 2 coats.
Need a few alternatives?
Nails Inc.
Superfood Repair Oil
£15.00
from
Nails Inc.
BUY
Jurlique
Nail And Cuticle Treatment Oil
£15.00
from
Jurlique
BUY
Tenoverten
The Rose Oil: Nourishing Cuticle Oil
£24.00
from
Free People
BUY
Orly
Argan Oil Cuticle Drops
£13.12
from
LookFantastic
BUY
More from Zoya
Zoya
Zoya Nail Polish In Rashida
$9.75
from
Walmart
BUY
Zoya
Zoya Nail Polish In Ziv
$10.00
from
Zoya
BUY
Zoya
Kinsley
$10.00
from
Zoya
BUY
Zoya
Sensual Trio 1
$30.00
from
Zoya
BUY
More from Nails
Nails Inc.
Superfood Repair Oil
£15.00
from
Nails Inc.
BUY
Jurlique
Nail And Cuticle Treatment Oil
£15.00
from
Jurlique
BUY
Tenoverten
The Rose Oil: Nourishing Cuticle Oil
£24.00
from
Free People
BUY
Orly
Argan Oil Cuticle Drops
£13.12
from
LookFantastic
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted