Essie

Nail Lacquer 13 Mademoiselle 13.5ml

£7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

essie 13 Mademoiselle Sheer Pink Nail PolishEssie Mademoiselle nail polish is an award-winning and eternally trendy sheer pink nail colour with a lovely natural finish. This classic sheer pink nail varnish is perfect for any occasion and season, but especially for completion of elegant and trendy summer or winter outfit. It can also be used with Blanc shade to create a perfect French manicure.Key features:- Intense rich colour with high coverage- Wide brush for quick, easy and smooth application - High shine with a glossy finish- Professional long-lasting, chip resistant formula- Available in over 100 sheer, shimmer and crème shades- Seasonal on-trend limited edition collection available