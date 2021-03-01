Mischo Beauty

Nail Elixir Cuticle Oil

$23.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mischo Beauty

PRESS: "Voted Best Nail Strengtheners for Weak, Brittle Nails" - MindBodyGreen Repair and strengthen nails and cuticles. The Mischo Beauty Nail Elixir Cuticle Oil leaves nails strong and cuticles supple, soft and smooth. As with all Mischo Beauty products, toxins are never the trend. A lux infusion of coconut, jojoba and grapeseed oils Vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, gluten-free & void of artificial fragrances The Nails For NOW™ Made in America .37oz - 11mL