French Girl

Nail & Cuticle Oil

$24.00

For healthy nails and cuticles, roll on French Girl Organics Cuticle Remedy. Dynamic extracts and essential oils enrich the health of your nails to stimulate growth and smooth ragged cuticles. The Details Argan and Pomegranate Oil provide essential fatty acids for deep hydration Rosemary and Rose Geranium essential oils help stimulate nail growth Hemp and Tamanu Oil contain powerful healing, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory properties 0.3 fl oz Revolve Style No. FRGO-WU37 Manufacturer Style No. NCO Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.