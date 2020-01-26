Christian Louboutin

Nail Colour Metalinudes

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

The Metalinude Nail Color arrives in a limited-edition collection of metallic nude shades inspired by Louboutin's poudre-colored patent leather shoes. The shades are Irisa, Coloissima and Preciosa. The nail polish is presented in a faceted bottle that features a tall, slender cap inspired by calligraphy. Its pigment-dense, super glossy formula achieves in just two coats the effect of 20 layers of traditional lacquer. 0.4oz. Made in USA.