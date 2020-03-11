Superio

Nail Brush Cleaner With Handle, (3-pack)

MULTI-FUNCTION NAIL BRUSH - The brush can be used in the bathroom, garden, shed, and sink. It's perfect for removing dirt from hands, fingertips, and feet. Excellent pedicure, manicure brushes for men, women, toddlers, and kids HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL - These nail brush handles are made of sturdy plastic. The bristles are made of flexible plastic, stiff enough to use it for detailed cleaning. It is durable for long-term use. PERSONAL CLEANING - Clean your nails and hands at the sink or in the shower with or without soap. The bristles remain stiff even in hot water. EASY TO USE - The brush is a convenient size and lightweight. The wide handle provides a comfortable grip. It is space-saving and easy to carry and store. Convenient to keep in a travel bag or handbag. ALL PURPOSE CLEANER - This brush can also be used to clean your home, kitchen, countertops and bathroom. The firm bristles are ideal for scrubbing dirt, ink grime, etc.