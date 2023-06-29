KGYMJR

Nail Art Sponge Brush

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Nail art sponge pen is especially great for the people who love nail art, also suitable for home use and professional nail Fashion. Nail sponge come with round and sharp sponges, suit for creating gradient design and applying glitter powder, you can draw any beautiful painting as you like. These brushes are well suited for oils, acrylics, watercolors or gouache and suitable for professional use or home use. The handle is made from sturdy acrylic, decorated with shining beads in the clear cylinder,and with security aluminum joint, good for applying. Suitable for nail Fashion, nail art school / college, personal use, etc Dual Tipped Ombre Nail Sponge with 8 Replacement Heads for Gel Nails, Nail Art Sponge Nail Gradient Sponge for Nail art Design Features: Round and pointed design sponge head is useful to design different nail art patterns. Easy to match with other nail accessories and tools. Nail art sponge head is easy to clean after use, with 8 replaceable sponge head. Specification: Material: Acrylic handle & sponge head Color: White Size: 15.4 cm Package Including: 1 x Nail Art Sponge Pen 4 x Round Nail Art Sponges 4 x Pointed Nail Art Sponges