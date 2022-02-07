HuetFat

Nail Art Rhinestones Kit Huetfat 2400pcs Nail Gems Ab Flatback Rhinestones Gems Stones, With Storage Organizer Box/wax Pencil/tweezers 6 Sizes (1.5-4.5 Mm) For Nail Art Craft (2400pcs)

$35.99

Buy Now Review It

【High Quality】：The nail Rhinestones is made of high-quality K9 glass Featured with nice shapes and beautiful cutting facets, popular iridescent crystal AB color with durable sparkling and brightness. Good for nail art delicate decorations. 【Package Includes】: 1 box of crystals of AB color crystal and transparent color in the quantity of about 2400 pcs; 6 sizes 1.5mm, 2.0mm, 2.7mm, 3.2mm, 3.8mm, 4.8mm; 1 piece of Wax Pencil and 1 elbow tweezer are also included. 【Easy To Use】： The nail Gems are easy to apply on natural or acrylic nails. add the different size of rhinestones to nails, you can create a lot of nails art styles， they can make simple nails look more beautiful and let you be more elegant and charming. 【Widely Application】：Our flat back Rhinestones round set can not only decorate your nails but also be used in many projects, such as mobile phone Case, clothing, furniture, shoes, glasses, guitar, tablet computer, wedding dress, eye makeup, car decoration, etc. 【Various Choice】：Our nail jewels kit adopts the popular iridescent crystal ab color and clear gems stones. diverse styles and sizes 3d nail rhinestones supply for you, make your nails more dazzling and charming.