Julie K Nails

Nail Art Design Book

$24.00

At Julie K Nails

This vibrant cover with gold metallic foil ink was designed by Julie using 11 different nail lacquers from Essie, Lights Lacquer, LaPierre, Zoya, and Orosa. The classic shades of the textiles in North America’s largest city inspired this piece, along with glitter and gems from around the world. 46 pages each, complete with color theory, illustrations of Julie’s favorite tools and brushes, 32 fool-proof quad color combinations, 50 of Julie's favorite nail art looks for you to use as inspo, and 3 nail shapes (almond, oval, and square) broken down by separate chapters. 540 blank nail shapes to sketch out your looks on heavy, opaque 100-pound cover paper. Hand-collated for accuracy and printed in the USA. The interior is identical to the Palm Springs cover.