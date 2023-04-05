Charles & Keith

Nadine Gladiator Platform Sandals

£85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charles & Keith

This item is part of our Online Exclusive selection, which consists of unique colourways and designs that are only available for purchase at CHARLESKEITH.COM. Take your everyday style to the next level with our Nadine gladiator sandals, which feature an additional slingback strap that rests just below the ankle. Set on chunky serrated soles, they offer added traction that will come in handy on rainy days. In an orange colourway, they offer a sartorial and mood boost.