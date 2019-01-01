Mr. Larkin

Mr. Larkin, Nadine Dress, Papertouch, Off White $340.00 Oversized dress with round neck and sculptural sleeves in our off white organic cotton poplin. Full front placket with black Corozo buttons. Gathered ruffle at from hem. Gathers at back placket. Also available in solid Black Papertouch Poplin, Fuchsia Lace, Ice blue crepe & Hilma Embroidery. FIT | XS-L, Emma is wearing a size S. Very oversized fit. Size down for a slightly slimmer silhouette. MODEL | Emma is 5’10″ (180cm) and generally wears a size S, EU 36 & US 4. CONTENT | 100 Organic Cotton Made in Bulgaria, Fabric from India STORY | MR. LARKIN is our namesake label by owner Casey Blond. For her SS19 collection, she drew inspiration from the women in her life past and present. Size Choose an option… XSSML Quantity Add to cart