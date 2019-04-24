Oversized dress in a soft off white Organic Cotton poplin with front lace ruffle at hem. Round neck, short sleeves and side seam pockets. Full front placket with natural corozo buttons. Gathered ruffle lace skirt at from hem. Gathers at back placket. Also available in Cloud Blue and Flower Embroidery.
FIT | XS-L, Emma wears a size S. Very oversized fit. Size down a full size for a slightly slimmer fit. Hits at mid calf to ankle depending on height.
MODEL | Emma is 5’10″ (180cm) and generally wears a size XS/S, EU 34 & US 2/4.
CONTENT | Main 100 Organic Cotton, Lace Ruffle 53 Cotton / 27 Polyamide / 20 Viscose
Made in Bulgaria, Fabric from India
STORY | MR. LARKIN is our namesake label by owner Casey Blond. For her SS19 collection, she drew inspiration from the women in her life past and present.
