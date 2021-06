Vida

N95 Kn95 Face Mask

$25.00 $17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Vida

VIDA’s FDA Registered Sustainable KN95 mask is health gear that is equally concerned for the environment. Our sustainability program ensures masks are properly recycled, helping to slow down the hundreds of billions of disposable masks ending up in landfills every month. Each order includes a prepaid return label to send back your used masks for recycling.