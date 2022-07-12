Ecovacs

N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

$999.00 $449.10

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

【Keep your home clean and dust free 】Vacuum & Mopping in one go;2300Pa suction power & 99% bacterial removal, Easily clean dust、pet hair from carpets, floors & under furniture. 【Easy to map out the house in minutes 】TrueMapping combines precision laser technology and advanced dTOF sensors to map your home 4X faster than standard laser mapping, with a 2X increase in detection distance, and the ability to detect objects down to the 2mm. 【Enjoy clean, Enjoy quiet】The noise is as low as 67 decibels, just like the voice of everyday speech. Vacuum quietly, never wake the kids up. 【Give the carpet to DEEBOT】The carpet detection technology allows your robot vacuum cleaner intelligently and automatically detect and react to carpet then choose to boost the power while vacuuming or avoid the carpet during the mopping, finding the best cleaning operation for it. 【Customized Cleaning】 Allows you can create unlimited virtual boundaries, create no-go zones, clean by room/area, merge, divide and label rooms, schedule cleaning, and select cleaning modes on multiple floors. 【1 Year Local Warranty&Customer Service】The core value of Ecovacs is "Customer oriented", we try our best to provide premium products and high quality service to the consumer. We provide call service, repair center service, e-mail support and Amazon chat.