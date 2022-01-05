Chanel

N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum-in-mist Anti-pollution – Refreshes – Boosts Radiance

PRODUCT A serum-in-mist designed to be used under or over makeup to refresh the complexion. Skin is left deeply hydrated, with a youthful glow. Tested on all skin types, including sensitive. The N°1 DE CHANEL line seeks to minimize its environmental impact with sustainably developed formulas that contain up to 97% naturally derived ingredients and 76% from the camellia flower. Each product is housed in environmentally sound packaging for a reduced carbon footprint. KEY INGREDIENTS At the heart of the collection is the Red Camellia flower, whose revitalizing powers and extraordinary energy give it perennial youth. A high concentration of Red Camellia Extract targets the first 5 signs of aging, supports skin’s vitality and protects against environmental aggressors. Red Camellia Oil and refreshing camellia water deliver comfort and a luminous effect. HOW TO APPLY Shake to combine the bi-phase formula, then close your eyes and spritz face twice in a horizontal motion and twice in a vertical motion. Press into skin to help absorb.