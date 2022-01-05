Chanel

PRODUCT A powerful serum that helps prevent and correct the appearance of the 5 signs of aging. Immediately after application, pores are visibly reduced by 11%*. After 1 month, wrinkles appear 24% diminished**, elasticity is improved by 17%** and the complexion appears 17% more radiant**. Tested on all skin types, including sensitive. The N°1 DE CHANEL line seeks to minimize its environmental impact with sustainably developed formulas that contain up to 97% naturally derived ingredients and 76% from the camellia flower. Each product is housed in environmentally sound packaging for a reduced carbon footprint. KEY INGREDIENTS At the heart of the collection is the Red Camellia flower, whose revitalizing powers and extraordinary energy give it perennial youth. A high concentration of Red Camellia Extract supports skin’s vitality and protects against environmental aggressors. Camellia water leaves skin feeling fresh. HOW TO APPLY Use the auto-fill dropper to dispense the perfect amount of serum, then smooth over the entire face and décolleté morning and evening. Follow with the N°1 DE CHANEL cream. *Clinical evaluation of 32 women immediately after use **Clinical evaluation of 29 women after 1 month of use