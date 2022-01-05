Chanel

N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Eye Cream Anti-dark Circles – Anti-puffiness – Smooths

$75.00

At Chanel

PRODUCT A refreshing gel-cream that moisturizes the delicate eye area for a brighter appearance. Immediately after application, elasticity is restored by 11%*. Skin appears 39% more radiant* and feels 26% more comfortable**. After 1 month, wrinkles around the eyes appear visibly diminished by 32%*** and dark circles look reduced by 27%****. Tested on all skin types, including sensitive. The N°1 DE CHANEL line seeks to minimize its environmental impact with sustainably developed formulas that contain up to 97% naturally derived ingredients and 76% from the camellia flower. Each product is housed in environmentally sound packaging for a reduced carbon footprint. KEY INGREDIENTS At the heart of the collection is the Red Camellia flower, whose revitalizing powers and extraordinary energy give it perennial youth. Red Camellia Extract, which targets the first 5 signs of aging and supports skin’s vitality, unites with a unique light complex for an instantly energized, radiant look. Red Camellia Oil delivers comfort and helps maintain barrier function, while camellia water leaves skin feeling fresh. HOW TO APPLY With your fingertips, apply to the entire eye area morning and evening. Continue your ritual with the N°1 DE CHANEL serum and cream. *Clinical evaluation of 41 women immediately after use **Self-assessment by 41 women immediately after use ***Clinical evaluation of 41 women after 1 month of use ****Clinical evaluation of 22 women after 1 month of use