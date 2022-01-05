Chanel

N°1 De Chanel Powder-to-foam Cleanser Cleanses – Purifies – Illuminates

$55.00

PRODUCT A powder-to-foam facial cleanser infused with Red Camellia Extract and Red Camellia Oil. Upon contact with water, the powder transforms into a rich lather and helps eliminate impurities, leaving skin soft and radiant. Tested on all skin types, including sensitive. The N°1 DE CHANEL line seeks to minimize its environmental impact with sustainably developed formulas that contain up to 97% naturally derived ingredients and 76% from the camellia flower. Each product is housed in environmentally sound packaging for a reduced carbon footprint. KEY INGREDIENTS At the heart of the collection is the Red Camellia flower, whose revitalizing powers and extraordinary energy give it perennial youth. Red Camellia Extract targets the first 5 signs of aging, supports skin’s vitality and protects against environmental aggressors. Red Camellia Oil delivers comfort and helps maintain barrier function. HOW TO APPLY Open the bottle by turning the cap counterclockwise and dispense about a half teaspoon of powder into your hands. Add a few drops of water and work into a generous foam. Apply to face and massage in a circular motion, avoiding the eye area. Rinse thoroughly and follow with the rest of your N°1 DE CHANEL ritual.