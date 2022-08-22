Chanel

N°1 De Chanel Lip And Cheek Balm

$45.00

PRODUCT A multi-use lip and cheek balm enriched with Red Camellia Oil. The nourishing, buttery formula melts into skin while adding a touch of colour. Lips appear vibrant and plump. The N°1 DE CHANEL line seeks to minimize its environmental impact with sustainably developed formulas that contain up to 97% naturally derived ingredients. Each product is housed in environmentally sound packaging for a reduced carbon footprint. KEY INGREDIENTS At the heart of the collection is the Red Camellia flower, whose revitalizing powers and extraordinary energy give it perennial youth. Red Camellia Oil delivers softness and helps maintain skin’s barrier function. Immediately after application, comfort is improved by 57%* and after 1 month, lips feel 11% more supple**. HOW TO APPLY Dab or press onto lips. For a more precise application, use the flat end of LES PINCEAUX DE CHANEL Retractable Dual-Ended Concealer Brush N°105. On cheeks, use your fingers to tap and blend, or apply with the round end of the concealer brush. *Self-assessment by 36 women immediately after use **Self-assessment by 37 women after 1 month of use